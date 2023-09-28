Watch: Powerful lightning strikes Makkah’s Clock Tower

The 14-second video depicts lightning bolts with loud bangs, flashing an electric blue into the sky and branching out.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 2:52 pm IST
Video: Powerful lightning bolt strikes Makkah's Clock Tower; stuns people online
Photo: Mohammad Al-Hudhali/X

Riyadh: A video clip showed a rare and amazing phenomenon, as a powerful lightning bolt struck the top of the Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah which has now gone viral on social media platforms.

The 14-second video depicts lightning bolts with loud thunder flashing an electric blue into the sky hitting the Clock Tower in before branching out.

The clip was shared by a Saudi photographer Mohammad Al-Hudhali on X, formerly Twitter.

Watch: Lightning strikes Makkah’s clock tower

The video, which was shared on Wednesday, has amassed over 1,000 views on X. Several users reposted it and expressed amazement at the beautiful sight.

This phenomenon occurred as Makkah received moderate to semi-heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Wednesday, September 27.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Center of Meteorology warned of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and raised dust in open areas and highways of the Kingdom.

