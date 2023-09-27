Saudi hospital successfully performs world’s 1st fully robotic liver transplant

The Riyadh-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC), carried out the procedure on a 66-year-old Saudi male

Saudi hospital successfully performs world's 1st fully robotic liver transplant
Riyadh: In an unprecedented medical achievement, a Saudi hospital has successfully performed the world’s first-ever fully robotic liver transplant, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Riyadh-based King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) on Wednesday, September 27, carried out the procedure on a 66-year-old Saudi male who suffered from non-alcoholic fatty liver (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The surgery was performed using a state-of-the-art robot, eliminating the need for a hybrid approach.

Dr Dieter Broering, executive director of the OTCE, said: “With this remarkable feat, we at KFSH&RC reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and enhancing the quality of healthcare services offered to patients worldwide.

“The successful implementation of fully robotic liver transplants marks a pivotal moment in the history of organ transplantation and firmly positions KFSH&RC as a world-leading centre in this field.”

