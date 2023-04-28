Watch: Princess Zairin Mukarram Jah, daughter of VIII Nizam, visits Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Princess Zairin Mukarram Jah, daughter of VIII Nizam of Hyderabad, arrived in the city from Turkey on Thursday. The princess is set to launch a two-day exhibition called ‘The Caliph’s extraordinary world’ which highlights the historic relationship between Turkey’s erstwhile caliphate with the Nizam of Hyderabad.

The exhibition will take place at the Salar Jung museum on April 29 and 30, 2023, and will showcase a rare document titled “Deed of the transfer of the Caliphate of Islam from the Last Ottoman Caliph to the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.”

This document demonstrates how Hyderabad’s last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, was appointed interim Caliph by Abdulmejid II until Zairin’s father Mukarram Jah came of age. Princess Zairin mentioned that the exhibition will also exhibit the arts of her great grandfather, the last Caliph of Turkey, Abdul Mejid-II.

Princess distributed gifts to underprivileged girls in Hyderabad

Alongside her mother Jamila Boularas, Princess Zairin also distributed gifts to underprivileged girls in Hyderabad.

Syed Ahmed Khan, Head of The Rahnuma-E-Deccan Daily family, who organized her visit, stated that the princess would undertake social service activities in the city and visit Mukarram Jah’s grave. She would also focus on women’s education and empowerment, with special attention given to an exclusive girls’ school in the old city of Hyderabad.

In addition, the princess is scheduled to visit various holy sites, hospitals, places of worship, and orphanages, and meet scholars at Osmania University, Jamia Nizamia, and MANUU.

Princess Zairin is youngest daughter of VIII Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah

Princess Zairin is the youngest daughter of VIII Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah and his fourth wife Jamila Boularous. Her other sisters are Princess Shehkyar and Princess Niloufer.

Mukarram Jah passed away on January 15, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey, and was laid to rest at the Asaf Jahi family tombs in the premises of Makkah Masjid, Hyderabad, as per his desire.

He was officially recognized as the Prince of Hyderabad by the Government of India until 1971 when the titles and the privy purses were abolished by the Indian Union. Until the 1980s, Mukarram Jah was the richest person in India.

Her visit to the city and the launch of the exhibition are expected to attract many people who are interested in the historic relationship between Turkey’s erstwhile caliphate and the Nizam of Hyderabad.