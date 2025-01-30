Watch: Professor ‘marries’ student in Bengal, later calls it ‘class excercise’

A professor in West Bengal allegedly married a first-year student inside a classroom with full wedding ceremonies, including haldi and mehendi; raising many eyebrows.

The incident took place in the psychology department of Haringhata Technology College in Nadia district. The college comes under the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT).

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media where the professor, Payal Banerjee, can be seen in full wedding attire with a young man in a green hoodie. They exchange garlands among cheers and revolve around a candle, demonstrating the sacred fire used in Hindu marriages. He also puts sindoor on the mid-parting of her hair.

The virality of the videos prompted the college authorities to initiate a probe against Banerjee, who has been on leave.

The professor claimed the act was a ‘part of an academic exercise meant for internal use’ and no real marriage took place. She said it was part of a ‘psychological drama’ that she used to explain concepts in her class. She alleged that the video was leaked to malign her image.

However, a university letterhead with the signatures of the student and Banerjee declaring and accepting their marriage has also gone viral. To make things complicated, the letterhead also carries the signatures of three witnesses from each side, NDTV reported.

