Raj: Trans male teacher marries student, says ‘Never felt like a woman’

Aarav Kuntal, a school teacher who was born as a woman and now identifies as a man married one of his students on Sunday in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Aarav, formerly known as Meera is a trans male. He works as a physical education school teacher at Bharatpur. Kalpana, his wife, was one of his students. They both fell in love through various interactions.

Kalpana is also a state-level kabaddi player. She will be travelling to Dubai to participate in an international kabaddi tournament in January next year.

Speaking to reporters, Aarav said, “Though I was born as a woman, I never felt like one. I always thought I was a boy. Hence to change my gender was always my wish.” He had his first gender change surgery in December 2019.

A radiant Kalpana, who was dressed up as a new bride adorned with a silk saree and jewellery, said she was ready to marry Aarav even if he did not undergo the knife. “I love him from my heart. Even if he had not done this surgery, I would have married him,” Kalpana said who had accompanied Aarav to the surgery.

Fortunately for Kalpana and Aarav, there were hardly any objections from their family and they had a grand wedding, something uncommon to find in two-tier states.

“My child has never worn a salwar in their life. My child was always a male from the beginning. We just wish them a happy married life,” said Aarav’s father.