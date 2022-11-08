After partial solar eclipse, Hyderabad to witness lunar eclipse today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents who recently witnessed a partial solar eclipse are gearing up for another celestial event, a partial lunar eclipse.

While eastern India including Kolkata will be able to witness a total lunar eclipse, Hyderabad residents will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse from 5:42 pm today.

Though the eclipse will begin at 1:32 pm, it will not be visible in Hyderabad until 5:40 pm. The eclipse will reach maximum at 5:42 pm.

The partial lunar eclipse will end at 6:19 pm whereas, the penumbral eclipse will come to an end at 7:26 pm today.

Next total lunar eclipse in 2025

After today’s celestial event, the next total lunar eclipse will occur on March 14, 2025.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of NASA Moon tweeted, ‘On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.’

During the lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red due to the Rayleigh scattering effect. It is the same phenomenon that is responsible for making Sky look blue and the sunset red.

Is special equipment needed to observe lunar eclipse in Hyderabad?

While a special instrument is needed to view a solar eclipse, no such arrangement is required for a lunar eclipse.

However, to enhance the view, binoculars or telescopes can be used.

Though there is no scientific backing for the claim that the lunar eclipse impacts pregnancy, many believe that pregnant women must stay indoors during the event.

Temples to remain closed

In Telangana’s Karimnagar district, Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Dharmapuri Laxminarsimha Swamy, Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy, and other temples have decided to remain closed during the total lunar eclipse.

These temples were closed early in the morning after prayers.

Temples in other districts including Hyderabad are also likely to remain closed during a total lunar eclipse.