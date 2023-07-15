Watch: Qatar ‘Toy Festival’ attracts over 2K visitors on day 1

Doha: The first edition of the Qatar Toy Festival, which commenced on Friday, attracted more than 2,000 visitors at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The festival, which is being organised by Qatar Tourism, will be celebrated for 24 days. It provides a delightful experience for families and children as well. The organisers are anticipating 50,000 visitors throughout the duration of the event.

Join us at the Qatar Toy Festival taking place @Deccqatar from July 13 to August 5. 🧸🎉

The festival will showcase more than 25 of the most popular toy brands, including Disney, Fortnite, and Marvel!

Visit us 👉 https://t.co/i57uSqYqNn#QatarToyFestival #FeelSummerinQatar pic.twitter.com/gs9arC6mVp — قطر للسياحة – Qatar Tourism (@NTC_Qatar) July 12, 2023

The festival highlights Barbie, Smurfs, Irate Birds, Sonic, and more. Rasha Rizk, a Syrian singer and songwriter, will also be performing at the festival.

At the Qatar Toy Festival, which will be celebrated till August 5, kids and parents can have some fun summer experience.