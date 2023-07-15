Watch: Qatar ‘Toy Festival’ attracts over 2K visitors on day 1

The festival is being organised by Qatar Tourism and will be celebrated till August 5.

Updated: 15th July 2023 4:35 pm IST
Photo:Twitter (Qatar Calendar)

Doha: The first edition of the Qatar Toy Festival, which commenced on Friday, attracted more than 2,000 visitors at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

The festival, which is being organised by Qatar Tourism, will be celebrated for 24 days. It provides a delightful experience for families and children as well. The organisers are anticipating 50,000 visitors throughout the duration of the event.

The festival highlights Barbie, Smurfs, Irate Birds, Sonic, and more. Rasha Rizk, a Syrian singer and songwriter, will also be performing at the festival.

At the Qatar Toy Festival, which will be celebrated till August 5, kids and parents can have some fun summer experience.

