How much cash can NRIs & tourists carry on UAE-India travel? Check details

Around 3.7 million Indian nationals are living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and millions of tourists and businessmen across the south Asia countries visit Emirates every year.

However, while planning a trip to UAE or other countries visitors are obliged to follow rules regarding carrying cash. There have been some instances where visitors have been detained with millions of Indian rupees at the airport.

Recently, an Indian who was headed to Dubai was arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Mumbai airport after finding Dirhams (UAE currency) worth more than Rs 3 crore in his hand baggage which was put for security check in the X-ray scanner.

So there is a concern of every visitor about how much cash they should carry. What is the permissible limit? Here is some important information on UAE-India travel for you.

Cash visitors can carry on UAE-India flight

According to information published on the website of the Reserve Bank of India, visitors to the United Arab Emirates are only permitted to purchase foreign currency up to a maximum of Rs 3,000 (Dh11,000) per visit.

NRIs are permitted by the regulatory body to carry larger sums in the form of traveler’s checks, store value cards, or banker’s drafts.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a resident of India who has traveled abroad is allowed to bring back up to Rs25,000 worth of Indian currency notes. However, Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens are permitted to bring rupee notes up to a maximum of 100 rupees.

On the other hand, visitors from outside India are permitted to bring any amount of foreign currency into the country.

However, upon arrival in India, the foreign currency must be declared to the customs authorities using the Currency Declaration Form (CDF) at the airport in the event that the total value of the foreign currency brought in in the form of currency notes, bank notes, or traveler’s checks exceeds Rs 10,000 or its equivalent, or if the value of the foreign currency alone exceeds Rs 5,000 or its equivalent.

Cash permits for Haj and Umrah pilgrims

Indian nationals traveling for Haj and Umrah pilgrims are also allowed to bring Rs 250,000 cash back.

Notably, visitors who have traveled to Iraq and Libya are allowed to bring only Rs 5,000 its equivalent in foreign currency per visit. As per statements on the apex bank website, travelers going to Iran, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States are allowed to carry back up to Rs 250,000 in the form of foreign currency notes or coins.