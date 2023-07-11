Dubai hotels announce best summer staycation deals; check details

If you are a United Arab Emirates (UAE) resident then there is big news for you as many opulent hotels across the Emirates offer top perks for this summer.

From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.

(1) Address Beach Resort

Dubai’s Adress Beach Resort has recently announced a new UAE Residents’ stay offer this summer.

Advantages visitors will get here

Visitors can avail of a 35 percent discount on stays, breakfast, and an additional 30 percent off on spa and dining.

Guests availing of this offer will begin their day with a complimentary breakfast.

The 77th-floor infinity pool and other resort pools are accessible to guests.

Visitors can choose from the many culinary offerings at The Lounge, Li’ Brasil, The Restaurant, and The Beach Grill, with a 30 percent discount.

Guests and families can likewise take advantage of the Spa and the children club

The UAE Residents Stay offer is available online for bookings. The offer is valid until September 15.

(2) Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Beat the summer heat and enjoy some rest without leaving the city as Jumeirah Beach Hotel offers a staycation package.

Advantages visitors will get here

This luxury hotel offers a 25 percent discount on a family-themed staycation for three nights, additionally, kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free.

Each morning you will wake to a daily breakfast.

Visitors will enjoy unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, late check-out, and complimentary non-motorized water sports from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Visitors can book the hotel until September 30.

(3) Fairmont The Palm

With stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Fairmont The Palm makes for the ideal objective for those looking for a loosening up escape without leaving the city.

Visitors here can get rooms starting at Dhs 449, get 25% off dining at the hotel’s restaurants, and get two-for-one breakfast and dinner buffets.

Before August 31, take advantage of the deal by using the code UAE2023.

(4) Voco Dubai The Palm

Relax on the shores of the beautiful Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach with a gateway to Voco Dubai The Palm.

Things visitors will get here

The beachfront hotel is offering a 30-hour staycation offer on weekdays.

Beginning at Dhs450, the deal for two adults is comprehensive of early registration and late checkout.

An overnight stay, access to the rooftop pool, and the hotel’s private beach.

Dhs100 credit to redeem on food and drink, and a scrumptious European breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis.

Visitors can save up to 30% at restaurants as part of the IHG dining deal.

Visitors can book online by August 31.

(5) Atlantis The Royal

Get ready for the staycation of your dreams, UAE residents can save 20% on stays at the ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal this summer.

Advantages visitors will get here

Residents can take advantage of exclusive discounts on all rooms, suites, and signature penthouses when they stay at least two nights.

If visitors stay for three nights they will win Dhs200 credit to use at the resort’s in-house activities including dining, Awaken spa and wellness, and more.

However, a minimum of two nights stay is required to get these advantages.

Eligibility

Eligibility for all hotels is, visitors must be UAE residents and present a valid UAE Emirates ID upon check-in.