Watch: R Madhavan attends Dubai Airshow 2023

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actor R Madhavan has recently attended the Dubai Airshow 2023 alongside the Sarang Helicopter team of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor shared a video clip which featured his several pictures with the IAF team.

“What an awesome show… the Sarang team was awesome and graceful… Thank you all for the affection, love, and the most extraordinary afternoon and wish you all the very best. @sarang_iaf #dubaiairshow @photo_toky… thanks for the love pic of the squad,” he wrote.

He also showcased a clip of the Sarang Helicopter team’s impressive helicopter display in spending formation, capturing a stunning display of colors

Watch the videos below here

In turn, Sarang team took to Instagram and shared a picture with the actor and captioned, “The Sarang team was privileged to meet renowned actor @actormaddy at the @dubai_airshow_official. We’re glad that you enjoyed our display! 🇮🇳🇦🇪.”

Dubai Airshow held from November 13 to November 17 Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

The event attracted 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries, featuring over 180 advanced aircraft, a space experience programme, and nine industry conference tracks with 300 speakers.