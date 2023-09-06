Watch: Rainfall lashes Hyderabad; These areas receive highest downpour

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday threw normal life out of gear in Hyderabad. The residents in the city were seen grappling with issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also issued an alert, as many roads in the city were submerged due to extensive downpour.

Six deaths were reported in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana. Three persons, including two women, died of lightning in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Three others drowned in Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

Shaikpet, Khairatabad recorded highest rainfall in last 24 hours

Shaikpet and Khairatabad recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Shaikpet recorded Hyderabad’s highest rainfall, i.e., 36.3 mm whereas, Khairatabad received 35.3 mm of rainfall.

Here is the list of areas in Hyderabad and their corresponding recorded rainfall:

Areas (Mandals) Rainfall in mm Shaikpet 36.3 Khairatabad 35.3 Amberpet 26.4 Bahadurpura 23.5 Nampally 23.5 Asifnagar 22.5 Secunderabad 22.3 Charminar 21.3 Bandlaguda 19.8 Golconda 17.0 Maredpally 15.0 Musheerabad 14.3 Saidabad 13.3 Himayatnagar 12.0 Tirumalagiri 8.5

IMD Hyderabad forecasts more rainfall, issues yellow alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city due to the forecast of rainfall today.

Also Read Amid heavy rainfall in Telangana, CS directs collectors to remain alert

For the entire Telangana, the IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, squalls, etc. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Telangana for tomorrow.