Watch: Raja Singh defends youths who interrupted Milad procession in Hyderabad

Yesterday, tension prevailed in Ziaguda during Milad un Nabi celebrations when a group of people confronted those participating in the procession.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 1:21 pm IST
Raja Singh
Raja Singh [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh stood up today to support the youths who interrupted the Milad Un Nabi procession in Ziaguda, Hyderabad, yesterday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a video shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Raja Singh can be seen narrating the alleged incidents that took place yesterday during the procession.

He claimed that the youths who were having tea at the spot raised the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan only after those from the procession raised slogans.

MS Education Academy

Police arrested some youths last night: Raja Singh

Claiming that the police arrested some youths last night, he said, ‘I spoke to police officials and told them that raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans is not a crime.’

Also Read
Hyderabad: Tension in Ziaguda as youths interrupt Milad procession

Threatening the cops, Raja Singh said, ‘A one-sided inquiry will result in consequences. If an FIR is lodged, it should be against both groups.’

What happened during Milad procession in Ziaguda?

Yesterday, tension prevailed in Ziaguda during Milad un Nabi celebrations when a group of people confronted those participating in the procession.

The incident occurred in the morning when a group of young people, as part of the Milad un Nabi celebrations, took out a bike rally. They stopped on Kulsumpura road, raised slogans, and waved flags after parking their motorcycles on the road.

Soon, young individuals from another community gathered and loudly chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Sensing an escalation of tension, Muslim youths left the area.

Now, Raja Singh is attempting to intervene in the issue.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 2nd October 2023 1:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button