Watch: Raja Singh thanks voters of Goshamahal

Hyderabad: T Raja Singh, who contested on the BJP ticket from the Goshamahal constituency, is confident of victory. In a message, he thanked the voters for exuding confidence in him and voting for him on Thursday.

Raja Singh mentioned that he visited the polling station and noticed the BJP party workers made huge efforts to ensure his victory. “All the polling agents worked sincerely to see the BJP get the highest votes at every polling station. People standing in the queue told me they will vote for me,” he said.

Raja Singh affirmed that he will be an MLA for 24/7 and serve the people of his constituency. “People know I protect them and stand for them whenever needed,” he said.