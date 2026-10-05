Watch: Rakhi Sawant surprises Pak actress Saba Qamar in Dubai

Mumbai: Put Rakhi Sawant and Saba Qamar in the same room, and a quiet greeting hardly seems possible! The two stars recently caught up in Dubai, where Rakhi arrived with gifts and plenty of energy, turning their meeting into a cheerful moment that is making the rounds on social media.

Rakhi welcomed the Pakistani actress with a large bouquet of flowers and a surprise ring. Their meeting quickly turned playful as Rakhi broke into a dance, with Saba joining in. The two also hugged and posed for pictures.

In glimpses from the meeting, Saba wore a black suit over a white shirt, while Rakhi opted for a bright green outfit. A bouquet of pink, purple and white flowers added to the colourful welcome as the two shared an affectionate greeting.

Saba later took to Instagram Stories to show the gifts and thank Rakhi. Sharing a photograph of the flowers and ring, she wrote, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers and the gorgeous ring. Your love and thoughtfulness mean so much to me.”

Their unexpected appearance together also drew comments from fans. One user wrote, “Both are queens,” while another joked, “Both sisters finally reunited.” The reactions reflected the playful mood of a meeting that brought together two very different entertainment personalities.

Saba is a familiar face to Indian audiences through Hindi Medium, in which she starred opposite Irrfan Khan. This time, though, it was her off-screen moment with Rakhi that gave fans something to talk about, complete with flowers, dancing and a gift she clearly appreciated.