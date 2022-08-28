Watch: Rare scene of water flowing in Saudi’s Empty Quarter

Riyadh: In a rare incident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), rain water covered the Rub’ al-Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter, during the past few days, local media reported.

Large areas of the Empty Quarter desert were flooded, despite it being one of the driest places in the world.

The pioneers of social networking sites shared videos of a rare scene in which water flows through the sand, after the region witnessed heavy rains during the past days.

#النخبة| تدفق المياه الجوفية العذبة من باطن الأرض في صحراء #الربع_الخالي في حادثة نادرة الوقوع. pic.twitter.com/wlCPv7eoLJ — النخبة الإخبارية (@NokhbahNews) August 17, 2022

Saudi meteorologist Abdullah Al-Misnad said on his Twitter account, “It is known that the Empty Quarter desert is one of the driest areas around the world, but God Almighty has brought water, wind, clouds and rain to it so that the rains can appear in that place.”

وأوضح خبير الأرصاد، عبدالله المسند، عبر حسابه على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي «تويتر» أنه من المعروف أن صحراء الربع الخالي من أكثر المناطق جفافًا حول العالم، إلا أن الله سبحانه وتعالي ساق لها المياه والرياح والسحب والأمطار لكي تتجلى وتنزل الأمطار في ذلك المكان.#السعودية pic.twitter.com/CvPv9mab6g — Akhbar Al Aan أخبار الآن (@akhbar) August 19, 2022

Empty Quarter desert is the second largest sand desert in the world. It is the world’s largest area of continuous sand, covering about a quarter of the Kingdom’s land surface.

It occupies the southeastern third of the Arabian Peninsula, and is divided between 4 countries— Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman and the UAE. The largest part is located within the territory of Saudi Arabia, and its area exceeds 600,000 square kilometers.

Empty Quarter desert is known for its many scenic and beautiful scenes and unique events that adorn it and make it one of the most beautiful deserts in the world.