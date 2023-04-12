Watch: Rare snow covers Al Baha region in Saudi Arabia

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 12th April 2023 8:23 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab

Riyadh: Al Baha region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) known for its majestic mountains and picturesque landscape, on Monday was hit by unusual hail and snowfall, local media reported.

Cumulus thunderstorms brought unusually high rainfall, closing many roads and disrupting traffic in the area.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed an accumulation of hail causing vehicles to get stuck on the closed roads.

Emergency crews from the municipality had to remove stones and hail from the roads while the city’s parks turned white.

Despite the disruption, the unusual weather brought excitement to the area, with many motorists stopping by to enjoy the cool, mild weather.

Children and young adults were seen having fun on the mountainsides and snow-covered roadsides.

Watch the videos below

