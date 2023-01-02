Watch: Ras Al Khaimah sets 2 Guinness records with NY 2023 fireworks

Abu Dhabi: Welcoming hundreds of thousands of spectators from all over the world, Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve 2023 celebrations once again dazzled everyone with a stunning fireworks display that bagged two Guinness World Records, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The world records were for ‘largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display’ and secondly ‘largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors/drones’ created with 673 drones.

Spanning 4.7 kilometers and rising majestically from the Arabian Gulf, the 12-minute pyrotechnic drone and fireworks performance included 15,000 fireworks effects, over 130 sea pontoons and a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones.

More than 670 drones lit up the sky for 12-minute, while fireworks, nano lights, colors and shapes ensured a dramatic show. The previous record was for 458 drones.

All of this is choreographed to electronic beats, covering an area of ​​more than 4.7 kilometers up to 1,100 meters in the sky.

The scene ended when the drones projected the message “Happy New Year 2023,” then moved on to the emirate’s RAKashida logo, which represents the sea, desert, and mountains through the concept of kashida in Arabic calligraphy, which is a line connecting letters to form a word.

The officia account of Ras Al Khaimah took to Twitter and wrote, “Ras Al Khaimah dazzles the world with 12-minute fireworks displays, on the occasion of the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebrations, and sets two world records in the “Guinness Book”.”

Here’s a video below

رأس الخيمة تبهر العالم بعروض من الألعاب النارية التي استمرت لمدة 12 دقيقة، بمناسبة احتفالات رأس السنة الميلادية 2023، وتسجل رقمين قياسيين عالميين في موسوعة "غينيس".



RAK’s #NYE celebrations caught the world’s attention with a dazzling 12-minute fireworks display that set two @GWR pic.twitter.com/el4O4WXYLW — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) December 31, 2022

The dazzling fireworks show was also visible from the many hotels lined up from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra while many thousand others followed the celebrations live on raknye.com.

The festivities saw over 30,000 visitors and hotels across the Emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date.

Over the past four years, the UAE has made it a tradition to break world records with fireworks on New Year’s Eve.