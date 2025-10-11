Mumbai: The internet is buzzing with the news of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s engagement. Reportedly, the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their families soon after Dussehra. Following the reports, the Liger actor’s team confirmed the engagement to NDTV, adding that the two are planning a February 2026 wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna flaunts engagement ring

Now, days after the intimate ceremony on October 3, Rashmika has seemingly confirmed the news herself! In her latest Instagram reel, the Thamma actress is seen playing with her pet dog Aura while the newly released song Rahein Na Rahein Hum plays in the background. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the massive diamond ring on her left hand, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

While the post was meant to promote her song, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t stop gushing over the dazzling ring. One netizen commented, “Uhh people think uhh caught the ring but she showed the ring actually.”

Another fan wrote, “Finally, we caught the ring!” while third one commented, “The whole video is to show us the engagement ring.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted wearing a ring during his first public appearance post-engagement, further fueling excitement among fans.

https://twitter.com/TheDEVERA_fan/status/1976696172132671896

https://twitter.com/viroshily/status/1976683133333569683

Rashmika and Vijay, who have reportedly been together for nearly seven years, have shared crackling on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. With their engagement now making waves online, fans simply can’t wait to see the beloved duo tie the knot soon!