Watch: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda make 1st public appearance

Hyderabad: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance after tying the knot as they were spotted at Udaipur airport, heading back to Hyderabad. The couple kept it simple and elegant, walking hand in hand and acknowledging the paparazzi with warm smiles.

Their appearance has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for official wedding pictures and more glimpses of the newly married duo. Rashmika looked radiant in a red Indian suit, while Vijay opted for a stylish Indo-western outfit.

Vijay and Rashmika got married at on Thursday, February 26, at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members.

Fondly known as Virosh by their fans, the couple had kept their relationship largely under wraps before making their union official.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda shared moments from the fairytale wedding and wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her – just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

Sharing photos from her wedding ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna wrote “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!!”

Vijay – Rashmika’s pre-wedding ceremonies

The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began on February 24 with lively pre-wedding festivities, including a pool party, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, along with a fun “Virosh Premier League” cricket tournament organised for the guests. On February 25, the couple took part in the Haldi ceremony and other traditional rituals.

Reception in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to host a grand wedding reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad for industry friends and colleagues.