Watch: Rebel Kid goes public with her relationship with Amin?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted Apoorva and Amin chatting with Ektaa Kapoor in a video from Farah Khan's Lock Upp 2 party

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Young woman smiling and taking a selfie at an indoor event with friends.
Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jazz at Farah Khan's Lock Upp 2 party

Mumbai: Social media creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, turned heads after attending the Lock Upp season 2 success bash hosted by Farah Khan, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Amin Jazz.

Farah Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the celebration on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering. While the clip featured celebrities including Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor and winner Shreya Kalra, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted Apoorva and Amin chatting with Ektaa Kapoor, reigniting dating rumours.

Inframe: Rebel Kid and Amin at Ekta's Lockup After party. So they really are dating?.
byu/Deep_Jacket_261 inInstaCelebsGossip

Watch the full video below.

Subhan Bakery

Apoorva recently made headlines for her stint on Lock Upp 2. Initially introduced as a wildcard contestant, she later revealed that she was actually a Secret Informer, assigned to provoke contestants, stir conflicts and influence the game’s dynamics.

Four young adults smiling and enjoying a night out together.

Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jazz relationship

Meanwhile, Apoorva and Amin Jazz have long been linked by fans, thanks to their frequent collaborations, travel vlogs and social media content. Although the duo continues to describe each other as “best friends,” their regular public appearances and visible chemistry have kept relationship rumours alive.

Their latest appearance together at the Lock Upp 2 success party has only added fuel to the speculation, with fans once again convinced that the two are more than just friends.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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