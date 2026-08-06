Mumbai: Social media creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, turned heads after attending the Lock Upp season 2 success bash hosted by Farah Khan, accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Amin Jazz.

Farah Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video from the celebration on her Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of the star-studded gathering. While the clip featured celebrities including Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor and winner Shreya Kalra, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted Apoorva and Amin chatting with Ektaa Kapoor, reigniting dating rumours.

Watch the full video below.

Apoorva recently made headlines for her stint on Lock Upp 2. Initially introduced as a wildcard contestant, she later revealed that she was actually a Secret Informer, assigned to provoke contestants, stir conflicts and influence the game’s dynamics.

Apoorva Mukhija, Amin Jazz relationship

Meanwhile, Apoorva and Amin Jazz have long been linked by fans, thanks to their frequent collaborations, travel vlogs and social media content. Although the duo continues to describe each other as “best friends,” their regular public appearances and visible chemistry have kept relationship rumours alive.

Their latest appearance together at the Lock Upp 2 success party has only added fuel to the speculation, with fans once again convinced that the two are more than just friends.