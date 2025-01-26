Watch: Released Israeli soldiers thank Hamas for ‘humane treatment’ in captivity

Three young Israeli female soldiers who were released on Saturday morning January 25 as part of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel thanked Palestinian-based resistance groups for “treating them humanely” during their captivity in Gaza.

In a video purportedly taken from a moving vehicle following their release, all three soldiers Karina Ariev (20), Daniela Gilboa (20), Naama Levi (20), and Liri Elbag are heard addressing their captors Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades in Arabic, starting with, “Asalam alaikum, Shukran” (Peace be upon you, thank you).

Hamas presented gifts

Upon their release, Hamas also gave a gift packet to the female soldiers at the stage before handing over them to the Red Cross team. Consequently, the Israeli female soldiers were also seen opening the gifts amid cheers and whistles from spectators.

According to the reports of The Sun, a British newspaper the female soldiers received a certificate and a keychain featuring the Palestinian flag at the stage. These items were presented in a brown bag that displayed the emblem of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, which is the military branch of Hamas.

These four women, who are soldiers, were abducted from Israel during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, and have been in Gaza since their capture.

The ceasefire release emerged as officials agreed to let both hostages and prisoners swap spots to support conflict de-escalation.

The men and women released from prison showed feeling thankful for the courteous way commanders treated them throughout captivity. Experts suggest these ventures work as brief opportunities to restore engagement between sides deeply separated during active conflict.

Further details on the terms of the ceasefire and the exchange mediated by Qatar are currently under process, as both sides weigh their next steps in a highly volatile situation.





