Watch: Revanth heavily criticises Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting KCR

Hyderabad: Congress President Revanth Reddy delivered a fiery speech on Thursday, criticising AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for supporting Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a Congress rally held at Necklace Road, Reddy questioned Owaisi about his involvement in what he described as the “Rs 1 lakh crore loot” shared with KCR.

In his address, Reddy likened Asaduddin Owaisi to the “second Nizam of Hyderabad” and humorously noted the presence of another “Nizam” in Shastripuram, implying Owaisi’s claims over Hyderabad, Revanth pointed out his origins in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Reddy emphasised that this time, Congress workers would determine the outcome in Hyderabad.

Reddy urged Owaisi to stop associating with those he considered “thieves.” He questioned why Owaisi would want KCR to succeed, reminding the audience that KCR had supported Narendra Modi in various crucial parliamentary decisions, including the Triple Talaq Bill, Article 370, presidential and vice-presidential elections, demonetisation, and GST.

#AsaduddinOwaisi is another Nizam’ who lives on the hillock of Shastripuram said #Telangana#Congress president #RevanthReddy. He questioned #Asaduddin whether #BRS should be made win for supporting #BJP. He added, the “Car” is going to Delhi and turning into a “Lotus”. pic.twitter.com/8LqORZ0Jt9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 7, 2023

Reddy also credited the Congress with the development of the Metro Rail in Hyderabad and inquired if KCR should be rewarded for halting the Metro Rail’s expansion into the old city?

Continuing his speech, Revanth Reddy noted that despite Muslims not receiving double bedroom houses and the promised loans of Rs 2 lakh, AIMIM was supporting KCR. He demanded an explanation from Owaisi, asking if Congress should be defeated for providing 4 percent reservation to Muslims.

Reddy asserted that the Congress had always treated both Hindus and Muslims equally and provided reservations for Muslims.

Reddy concluded by stating that the Muslims of Hyderabad had awakened and would not heed Owaisi’s words. He raised the slogan “Congress in Hyderabad this time” and emphasised that the true sympathiser for Muslims needed to be considered.

In his passionate speech, Reddy referred to KCR and KTR as “Baap Numbari, Beta Das Numbari”.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from the crowd as Revanth Reddy addressed several key issues and questioned the alliance between Owaisi and KCR.