Watch: Revanth Reddy, Mohammed Azharuddin visit Nizamuddin shrine

Hyderabad: Telangana State Congress President Revanth Reddy and former Indian cricket captain and Congress working president Mohammed Azharuddin visited Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, offering special prayers for the Congress party’s victory in the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

Accompanied by Maulana Khusro Pasha Bayabani, and other prominent minority leaders, Revanth paid his respects at Dargah Sharif, presenting the ‘Chadar-e-Gul.’

Speaking with the media, Revanth Reddy highlighted the significance of these prayers for the victory of the Congress party in the upcoming state elections.

He stressed the need for a government that prioritises the welfare and harmony of all religious communities, asserting that prayers at the court of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya are indeed answered.

Revanth Reddy expressed his hope for the formation of Congress governments in five states.

He also recalled Rahul Gandhi’s extensive “Bharat Jodo Yatra” covering 4,000 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 150 days and highlighted the sacrifices made by the Gandhi family for the country’s betterment.

Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Revanth Reddy anticipates the formation of a Congress government at the center, promoting unity and collaboration between Hindus and Muslims.