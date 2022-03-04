Watch: Romanian mayor, Jyotiraditya Scindia engage in verbal spat

New Delhi: A video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia engaging in a verbal spat with the Romanian mayor went viral on social media.

In the video, the mayor can be seen interrupting Scindia who was interacting with Indian students at a relief camp in a Romanian city. He can be heard saying, “Explain to them when they leave (for) home”.

Responding to it, Scindia said, “Let me decide what I am going to speak on….Kindly stand there”.

The mayor who lost his temper over the response can be heard saying, “Hey hey, I provide shelter here, I provide food not you.”.

In the video, a few students can also be seen clapping over the mayor’s comment.

Later, netizens started sharing the video of the incident on social media. Following are some of the reactions of Twitterati.

When you deliver your lines confidently without realising it's the wrong scene!



GoI, call these stage actors back and send experts and professionals who know the job. It's a war zone, not theatre! @PMOIndia @JM_Scindia#SaveIndianStudents #SpeakUpForOurStudents pic.twitter.com/MG6s9JsnCQ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 3, 2022

What a fall @JM_Scindia ! You're in Romania as their guest. Your BJP tactics won't work. The Romanian Mayor says he provided food. The least you could do is to be graceful. You're bringing shame on the entire Nation. The embarrassed students clapped for the Mayor. Incredible pic.twitter.com/KMqGrcpEJ9 — Suby #ReleaseSanjivBhatt (@Subytweets) March 3, 2022

A Romanian Mayor exposed Modi's Evacuation PR and also exposed Jyotiraditya Scindia 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ajfun1SNYH — Bole Bharat (@bole_bharat) March 3, 2022

India warns stranded nationals of aerial attacks

Meanwhile, India’s Defence Ministry on Thursday issued survival guidelines for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv, while warning them of aerial raids and drone attacks.

The ministry also told stranded Indian citizens to learn a few sentences in Russian language, such as telling people they were students from India.

“Here are the sentences in Russian: ‘Ya student iz Indii (I am a student from India)’, ‘Ya nekombatant (I am a non-combatant)’, ‘Pazhalusta Pamagite (please, help me)’,” the ministry said in advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine’s Kharkiv about potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected.