Watch: Romanian mayor, Jyotiraditya Scindia engage in verbal spat

New Delhi: A video of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia engaging in a verbal spat with the Romanian mayor went viral on social media.
In the video, the mayor can be seen interrupting Scindia who was interacting with Indian students at a relief camp in a Romanian city. He can be heard saying, “Explain to them when they leave (for) home”.
Responding to it, Scindia said, “Let me decide what I am going to speak on….Kindly stand there”.
The mayor who lost his temper over the response can be heard saying, “Hey hey, I provide shelter here, I provide food not you.”.
In the video, a few students can also be seen clapping over the mayor’s comment.
Later, netizens started sharing the video of the incident on social media. Following are some of the reactions of Twitterati.
India warns stranded nationals of aerial attacks
Meanwhile, India’s Defence Ministry on Thursday issued survival guidelines for Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, especially Kharkiv, while warning them of aerial raids and drone attacks.
The ministry also told stranded Indian citizens to learn a few sentences in Russian language, such as telling people they were students from India.
“Here are the sentences in Russian: ‘Ya student iz Indii (I am a student from India)’, ‘Ya nekombatant (I am a non-combatant)’, ‘Pazhalusta Pamagite (please, help me)’,” the ministry said in advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine’s Kharkiv about potentially dangerous and difficult situations to be expected.