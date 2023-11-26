Watch: Ronaldo opens his own museum in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo has inaugurated his own “CR7 Signature Museum” at Boulevard City in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The museum has been set up to show appreciation for Ronaldo’s football career. It is also part of this year’s Riyadh Season festival, which started in October and is expected to run until March 2024.

Taking to Instagram, on Saturday, November 25, Ronaldo shared a video clip of the museum and captioned it saying, “This is My Story. From Madeira to Saudi Arabia my CR7 Signature Museum now open in Riyadh.”

The video garnered over 3.3 million likes and has been viewed more than 27 million times as of Sunday, November 26.

Fans can explore his personal memorabilia collection, including match-worn jerseys, prizes, and iconic footwear, providing an intimate glimpse into his life.

There is also a statue of Ronaldo wearing an Al-Nassr club shirt.

Visitors can witness Ronaldo’s impressive collection of trophies and medals, including the Golden Ball, the Golden Shoe, and the European Champions League.

The museum offers daily visitors a unique interactive experience with a smart screen inspired by artificial intelligence technology, allowing them to take pictures with a player.

It also offers Ronaldo’s famous jump to head the ball, a small playground with sensors for ball strength measurement, and children’s play areas.