Watch: Ronaldo performs traditional Saudi dance on field; fans elated

Fans have lauded their hero, signaling their respect and praising him for embracing the Kingdom's culture as he makes Saudi Arabia his new home after joining Al Nassr Football Club.

Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 1st September 2023 5:07 pm IST

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently with Saudi club Al-Nassr, performed a traditional Saudi Arabian dance on the field while celebrating a goal recently. The video of the act is breaking the internet!

The viral video features the Al Nassr captain celebrating one of his two goals (which pushed his team to victory) against Al Shabab by cheering with his teammates then turning towards the crowd and performing his version of the Ardah, a traditional Saudi Arabian dance.

In 2015, the dance was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, as per local media. It is performed on special occasions such as national holidays and festivals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fans have lauded Ronaldo for embracing the kingdom’s culture as he made Saudi Arabia his new home after joining Al Nassr Football Club.

“Indeed, this player proved beyond any doubt a great gain for Saudi football. Good luck to you and your great team, Al-Nassr. We enjoying the victory matches,” a user posted on X.

