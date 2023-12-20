Watch Salaar for Rs 100 only in Hyderabad, here’s theatres list

Hyderabad: As the buzz around Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part: 1 – Ceasefire intensifies, discussions about ticket prices have become a hot topic among cinephiles, trade experts, and media circles. Responding to the makers’ request, the Telangana government has granted permission for early screenings, allowing movie shows as early as 1 am.

Additionally, the government has given the green light for a ticket price hike, with an increase of Rs 65 for single screens and Rs 100 for multiplexes. So, the current prices in most theatres in Hyderabad are between Rs 400 to Rs 500.

For those looking to enjoy Salaar without breaking the bank, there are theatres in the city that offer tickets at more affordable rates, ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 175. Here’s a list of these budget-friendly theatres:

List of theatres to watch Salaar at cheaper rates in Hyderabad

Anjali Movie Max, Secunderabad

BR Hitech 70mm, Madhapur

Prashant Cinema, Secunderabad

Rama Krishna 70mm, Abids

Sai Ranga 4K, Miyapur

Sandhya 35mm, RTC X Road

Shanti Theatre, Narayanaguda

Sree Ramulu 70mm 4k Laser, Moosapet

Sri Sai Ram 70mm A/C 4k Dolby Atmos, Malkajgiri

Talluri Theatres, Kushaiguda

The above list is as per prices on Book My Show.

As ticket prices in top-tier theatres are going up too high, these alternative options provide an economical choice for moviegoers.