Watch: Salman Khan walks ramp with all TOP Bollywood actresses!

Mumbai: We all know Salman Khan as a masala movie star but the actor has other talents and interests as well. Khan is an extremely talented painter and also a philanthropist. The actor started a charitable trust called Being Human Foundation in 2007, which works in the area of education and welfare.

Under this foundation, Salman started the Clothing and Accessories brand Being Human. In the initial years of its inception, you could see all the stars of the industry donning the bright-coloured t-shirts of the brand. Now a clip of the actor and top heroines from the 2000s walking the ramp for the brand is going viral on Instagram.

The video clip is from “The Being Human Show” by Salman Khan which showcased each heroine depicting an era in fashion. The clothes were designed by top designers, Manish Malhotra, Rakesh Agarvwal, Gauri and Nainika, Sunaina Puri, Rohit and Rahul.

The viral video clip is of the finale where top Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukherjee, Bipasha Basu, Karishma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor walking the ramp along with Salman and Sushmita’s daughter wearing casual denims and the vibrant Being Human Tees.

Netizens are excited and surprised to see all the contemporary actresses walking the ramp together. A user commented, “Never seen these actresses bonding so well elsewhere.” Another user commented under the post, “Jalwa hai bhai ka” with fire emojis.

Social media users are also praising Sushmita for giving the other actresses space on the small ramp and cheering for the cause while walking behind. A fan commented, “Sushmita sen….the most humble one..” with a crown and a heart emoji.

Salman Khan, who brought all the actresses together will next be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.