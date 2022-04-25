Watch: Sana Khan’s latest video from Mecca goes viral

Mumbai: Sana Khan and Mufti Anas are currently in Mecca for their Umrah (pilgrimage) during the Holy month of Ramzan. The former actress, who is an avid social media user, has been sharing each and every bit of her religious trip. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sana shared a video of her standing in front of Kaabah. Watch the video below which is going viral on internet.

The video clip garnered over 1.7L likes and several comments.

Earlier, Sana Khan shared a picture of herself with Mufti Anas after completing Umrah. “Alhamdullilah with the help of Allah umrah done,” she wrote.

Sana Khan had called it quits in the showbiz and tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony in 2020. She enjoys 4.7 million followers on the photo-sharing app. From her social work to the exotic vacations with her husband, she regularly keeps sharing posts and stories featuring all her life updates. Check them out below.