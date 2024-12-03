Watch: Saudi air force escorts French Presidential plane to Riyadh

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Riyadh on Monday, December 22, for an important three-day state visit to boost France and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) relations diplomatically and economically.

His arrival was provided with a strong military demonstration, including an escort from the Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft as he landed at King Khalid International Airport.

On arrival, Macron was welcomed by senior Saudi officials including Riyadh’s deputy Governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman and KSA’s minister of commerce, Majid Al-Kassabi, before proceeding to an official reception hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During his visit, Macron is also expected to attend One Water Summit, an international conference regarding water security plans, which would be in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan for reducing the country’s reliance on the oil industry.

Macron’s itinerary includes a tour of the newly inaugurated Riyadh Metro, the backbone of the Saudi capital’s public transportation system, and a visit to AlUla, a UNESCO heritage site spotlighting cultural and historical preservation efforts, Al Arabiya reported.

Macron, MBS hold discussions

The discussion between the French president and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to cover various crucial topics including security, the Belt and Road Forum, the new weapons deal, and economic cooperation, as well as the current situation in Lebanon and the conflicts in the Middle East.

This visit marks the first by the French president to the kingdom since Jacques Chirac in 2006, underlining the strategic cooperation between France and Saudi Arabia.

Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft escorts the French presidential plane to King Khalid International Airport.

