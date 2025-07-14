Hyderabad: Bollywood is no longer just India’s favorite — it’s now loved all over the world! In Saudi Arabia, the love for Bollywood movies, songs, and stars is growing fast. Big Bollywood films are being shot there, stars are visiting for promotions, and fans are dancing to hit songs. Saudi is quickly becoming a hotspot for Bollywood culture!

A Fun Surprise at Lulu Hypermarket

A video that’s now going viral shows a sweet and funny moment at Lulu Hypermarket on Madeena Road, Jeddah. A Saudi staff member was caught singing loudly and happily to a popular Bollywood song playing in the store.

The music was coming through the store speakers, and this employee simply couldn’t stop himself from singing along — full of joy and confidence!

The video was shared by the Instagram page @saudi.insider and is getting lots of love. Many are saying this simple moment shows how music can bring people together — no matter where you’re from.

People around him smiled, laughed, and enjoyed the moment. It was unexpected, light-hearted, and full of good vibes. One shopper recorded the video and posted it online, and now everyone’s talking about it.

It’s a perfect example of how Bollywood in Saudi Arabia is not just about movies — it’s about people connecting through music, emotions, and fun.