Watch: Saudi’s NEOM unveils luxury eco-resort ‘Zardun’

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, the 500 billion dollar mega tourism project, has announced the development of another luxury ecotourism resort on the Gulf of Aqaba, called ‘Zardun’.

Zardun is a brand that merges modern luxury with nature, contributing to the transformative vision of the region alongside other coastal assets being developed.

It will feature four ultra-luxury signature buildings overlooking the Gulf of Aqaba’s crystal waters, blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape.

Zardun, a four-square-kilometre sanctuary, will be meticulously restored and adorned with native plants and animals.

نقدّم لكم زاردون، وجهة تتناغم مع الجمال الطبيعي الأخّاذ، وتسهم في ترميم البيئة المحيطة بها وإعادة الحياة إليها، لتشكّل ملاذاً طبيعياً يقدّم تجربة سياحة بيئية متميّزة. #زاردون #نيوم pic.twitter.com/MAv9wIUcYk — NEOM (@NEOM) January 24, 2024

From mountain peaks to the shoreline, visitors will encounter the mesmerizing beauty of this location as soon as they arrive at its cutting-edge experience center. The facility includes a 360-degree observation deck, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

The resort will feature three boutique hotels with 100 rooms, a beach club, spas, and outdoor activities like hiking, biking, mountain climbing, and stargazing apart from adventurous sports including trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and a variety of leisure pursuits, including stargazing, meditation and yoga.

Photo: NEOM

Photo: NEOM

Photo: NEOM

In addition, guests will also be invited to join in educational and field programs on nature protection, conservation and re-wilding.

The new development follows the announcement of numerous sustainable tourism destinations in the Gulf of Aqaba.

NEOM is developing sustainable tourism destinations like Siranna, Leyja, Epicon, Utamo, Aquellum and Norlana, as well as renewable energy-powered regions like The LINE, Oxagon, Sindalah, and Trojena. These developments aim to provide exclusive ‘tourism escapes’ and luxury accommodations.