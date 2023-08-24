Watch: Schools in Hyderabad celebrate Chandrayaan 3 success

Hyderabad: Soon after the landing of the Lander Module of Chandrayaan 3 on the South Pole of the Moon, celebrations broke out at many schools in Hyderabad. Students at the schools were seen waving the national flag. In some schools, teachers, students, and other staff were also seen singing the national anthem and holding the national flag.

At Hyderabad’s residential schools too, students not only watched the soft landing of the Lander Module of Chandrayaan 3 but also celebrated soon after the announcement of the mission’s success.

The celebrations were not limited to schools in Hyderabad. The festive atmosphere was also witnessed at various other places in the city. Some people were seen bursting crackers and distributing sweets on the streets.

Earlier, during the landing, millions of people including students of schools in Hyderabad watched it live on the YouTube channel of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Currently, the mission’s moon rover is moving around and leaving its imprint on the lunar soil. The rover will collect samples from the moon, conduct experiments, and send the data to the lander.

ISRO stated that the mission life of the lander and the rover is 1 Lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

The moon lander and the rover are part of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg), and a rover (26 kg).