Watch: Shah Rukh Khan chants Jai Shri Ram on stage

Jamnagar: The grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant unfolded in opulent splendor, bringing together Bollywood luminaries and global celebrities. Amidst star-studded performances and extravagant celebrations, one moment stood out—the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during the event night on March 2.

The Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar, Gujarat, The event witnessed a fusion of Bollywood glamour and global elegance. As the performances dazzled the audience, Shah Rukh Khan took center stage with his heartfelt gesture.

SRK Chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Dressed in a black kurta, jacket, and pyjama, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the guests: ”…and for very good measure, ‘Jai Shri Ram’. God bless you all. You have seen dance performances. The brothers have danced, the sisters have danced…But the togetherness can’t go forward without the prayers and blessings.”

SRK introduces ‘powerpuff girls of the Ambani family’

He also added, “So let me take a moment to introduce to all to the powerpuff girls of the Ambani family, the Trimurti or the trideviya of the family–the Saraswati, the Lakshmi, and Parvati. Their prayers and blessings have kept this family together.” Shah Rukh then introduced–Kokilaben Ambani, Purnima Dalal, and Devyani Khimji, on screen for blessings on Radhika and Anant.

Bollywood Royalty Unites

The pre-wedding bash also witnessed another historic moment—the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, gracing the stage together. Their collective performance of the chartbuster song “Naatu Naatu” electrified the audience, creating memories that will echo through generations.