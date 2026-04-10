Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh’s fun moment goes viral

Hyderabad: A heartwarming moment between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh is winning the internet. The two actors were seen sharing a sweet interaction at a birthday celebration, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

The event was hosted by businessman Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya for his daughter. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the grand celebration. Among them, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh grabbed attention with their friendly moment.

In a viral video, Ranveer is seen interacting with guests when Shah Rukh approaches him. SRK gently taps Ranveer on the shoulder and affectionately touches his cheek. His manager Pooja Dadlani also greets Ranveer warmly.

just see how Shah Rukh Khan is patting Ranveer Singh and touching his cheeks, probably congratulating him for Dhurandhar 2 success. And even SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani is showing love to Ranveer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qKiZVsxC0e — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 9, 2026

Though the exact conversation is not audible, Ranveer smiles, nods, and responds with a quick “thank you” before continuing his conversation with others.

Fans react to the viral video

Fans were quick to react to the clip on social media. Many praised Shah Rukh Khan for his humble and affectionate nature. Some users called him “King of Hearts,” while others said the moment proves the strong bond between the two stars.

The interaction also put an end to rumors about rivalry between their fan bases. Instead, the video shows mutual respect and admiration.

Ranveer riding high on success

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the massive success of his film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie released on March 19, 2026, and has become a major box office hit.

The film features a strong cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan. Its success has made Ranveer one of the most talked about actors right now.

What’s next for SRK and Ranveer

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, and is set to release in December 2026.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming project Pralay, a zombie survival film.