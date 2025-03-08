Watch: Shahid, Kareena’s hug at IIFA 2025 breaks the internet

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were surprised at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a warm hug and had a friendly chat. The moment quickly went viral, making fans remember their iconic film Jab We Met. Many were happy to see them interact after years of keeping their distance.

Omg the nostalgic Geet and Aditya feels that Kareena and Shahid are giving in this video 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/8aRuO3cg4x — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) March 8, 2025

A Heartwarming Moment

At the event, which had stars like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Madhuri Dixit, Shahid and Kareena’s reunion stood out. Fans reacted with excitement online, with comments like “Jab We Met Again!” and “Finally acting like mature individuals.”

Their Past Relationship

Shahid and Kareena were once one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. They dated for years before breaking up in 2007 while filming Jab We Met. Both moved on—Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, while Shahid married Mira Rajput and has two children.

Fans are now hoping to see them in a movie again. Their interaction has created excitement ahead of the IIFA 2025 finale, where Kareena will pay tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and Shahid will give a special performance.

This reunion shows that time heals all wounds, and even in Bollywood, old friendships can be rekindled.