Hyderabad: Looks like there’s no stopping Shehnaaz Gill from gushing about the latest trending Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Just like thousands of drama lovers, Shehnaaz too has been binge-watching the Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir starrer and openly sharing her obsession.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu features Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyar and Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra. In a recently viral video, Shehnaaz Gill admitted that she is completely “Team Kamyar” and deeply invested in the show’s storyline.

Talking about the drama, Shehnaaz said, “I have become so attached to one drama that I can’t even explain it. The worst things keep happening to the boy in the story. He loves a girl so deeply and after so many struggles, he finally gets her. But now another girl who loves him calls him to a party and makes him drunk. If he loses her now, I won’t be able to watch him break down. I’ll have to emotionally detach myself before watching the next episode.”

Apart from the storyline, Shehnaaz is also in love with the drama’s OST Meri Zindagi Hai Tu and was recently seen grooving to the song in another video that caught fans’ attention online.

So far, 16 episodes of the drama have been aired, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see what unfolds in episodes 17 and 18.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik. The show is produced by Six Sigma Plus for ARY Digital.