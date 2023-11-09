Watch: Skit on Deepika Padukone’s love life sparks outrage

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been enjoying a huge fan following since her arrival in Bollywood. She has worked with various popular actors in B-town and is among the most successful and highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema. She has been hitting headlines ever since she opened up about her past dating life on Koffee With Karan season recently. She was even brutally trolled for a couple of her statements on the show.

In the latest, a video of Deepika Padukone getting mocked at a college event for her alleged past relationships is doing rounds on Twitter. As per reports, the Om Shanti Om actress’ past dating life was turned into a stand-up in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The actress was previously linked to various prominent personalities of India like Siddharth Mallya, Ranbir Kapoor and MS Dhoni among others before marriage.

In the video, Deepika’s pictures with Sidharth Mallya, SSR and other people were shown and it seems it was intended to disgrace her for her past relationships.

Deepika Padukone’s video in which her past boyfriends were discussed did not go well with netizens and fans and they feel that the actress character was targeted in the video. The video was shown on an LED screen at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as per reports but it is not confirmed yet where the video was shown. Netizens slammed the makers of the video and a few who believe it was shared from BHU targeted the University authorities for sharing such videos.

A user said, “Okay, now this is extremely offensive.@deepikapadukone needs to take action against them.”

“It’s disgusting and shameful. How did the authorities allow this ?Indian men are so pressed with woman who is richer then them and talks openly about her dating life. @deepikapadukone jus take some action girls .Where is this generation heading towards ??” another user commented.

Check out the video and reactions below.

This BHU , Varanasi Uttar Pradesh



Memes are ok But This is character assassination of Indian actress Deepika Padukone!



It's just show the mindset of cheapest! It's shameful act! pic.twitter.com/KhK3oQrulX — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) November 8, 2023

Shameful. Disgusting.

A r@pe incident happened at this uni sometime ago. Now I know why — Rishi (@Messilicious_) November 8, 2023

This behaviour getting normalised in a university shows university is filled with future molestors, incels, abusers and sexist men. God bless their mother and sisters. — Daily DeepVeer (@DailyDeepveer) November 8, 2023

North for a reason — Bheems (@indian_1891) November 8, 2023

Deepika is currently married to actor Ranveer Singh. The duo tied the knot in 2018 in Italy after dating for almost six years.