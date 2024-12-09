Watch: Son alerts mother filming reel, helps save toddler from busy road

A woman narrowly avoided a tragic incident while making an Instagram reel after her young son alerted her to their toddler daughter sprinting toward a busy road filled with speeding cars.

The video, which has surfaced on social media, shows the woman, dressed in a pink puffer jacket, dancing to Modern Talking’s hit song Brother Louie. In the background, her toddler daughter can be seen running towards the road, where vehicles are zooming past at high speed.

The child’s elder brother notices the danger and urgently tries to warn his mother. Initially, the woman who is unaware, at first points at the camera and asks her son to smile. The boy, focused on his sister’s safety, points frantically towards the road.

It is only then that the mother realises the severity of the situation. She rushes with her son toward the toddler and manages to pull her to safety just in time.

The location of the incident remains unknown.

The video, which has amassed nearly 70,000 views, sparked outrage among netizens. Many criticised the mother for prioritising a social media reel over her children’s safety.

Comments ranged from sarcastic remarks like, “And she posted this”, to critiques of societal behaviour such as, “This is where our society is heading. It’s really depressing.” Another user commented on parenting rules in different countries, saying, “If this were America, she would have been jailed, and her daughter taken away. Parenting rules there are very strict.”

One particularly scathing comment read: “Pov: Bacche jaye bhaad mei, main toh reel bana leti hu” (Let the kids go to hell; I’ll make my reel anyway).