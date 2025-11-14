Hyderabad: Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran have once again become the centre of dating speculation. This happened after the two were recently spotted walking together on the streets of New York City.

A UK based vlogger captured them in his travel video, and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

Kavya, Anirudh’s Viral Video

In the visuals, Anirudh is dressed in a casual outfit with a jacket and sunglasses. Kavya is seen in a long black puffer jacket suitable for the cold weather. The duo seemed unaware that they were being filmed and kept a low profile. Another person was also seen walking with them. Although the original video has been taken down, screenshots continue to circulate online.

Many fans believe this sighting hints at a possible relationship. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has commented on the matter.

Wedding Reports and Past Clarifications

This is not the first time the two have been linked. In June 2025, a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya had been in a relationship for more than a year and were planning to marry. It was also said that Rajinikanth had spoken to Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, about taking the relationship forward.

Responding to these rumours, Anirudh wrote on X, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours.” While he denied marriage plans, he did not comment on the dating reports.

About Kavya Maran and Anirudh

Kavya Maran is the CEO and co owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. She also heads Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Sunrisers Leeds. She is the daughter of Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran and is popular for her appearances during IPL matches.

Anirudh Ravichander is one of India’s top music composers. He gained national fame with projects like Jawan and Leo. His upcoming films include King, Jailer 2, The Paradise, DC, Arasan, and Jana Nayagan.