Watch: SRK brings home Rolls Royce Cullinan, check its price

Mumbai: Whatever he does, he does it in a unique way because he is Shah Rukh Khan!

After the failure of his movie ‘Fan’ at the box office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan came with a blockbuster movie after a gap of more than 4 years. King Khan has amassed a huge fan following across the globe and is known as one of the top successful actors in the world. After Pathaan’s success, SRK will be seen in two other films ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ this year.

As the fans, team members, and lead cast of Pathaan are enjoying the success of the movie, it is reported that Badshah of Bollywood has brought home the luxurious SUV worth Rs 10 crore to celebrate the success of Siddhart Ananad’s film in a grand way. SRK has bought the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge worth a whopping Rs 10 crore including customizations. King Khan has purchased the special edition model of the mighty Cullinan and pictures of him traveling in the SUV have gone viral on social media platforms.

Fans of King Khan seem more excited than him and they are sharing the picture with congratulatory messages. Check out the picture of SRK’s new SUV below.

SRK owns several other luxury cars which include a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, and BMW i8. He also has a Toyota Land Cruiser, Mitsubishi Pajero, and BMW 6-series Convertible alongside Hyundai Santro and Creta in his garage, according to reports.

It is relevant to mention here that SRK recently called the reports about him owning a fleet of high-end cars. During one of his #AskSRK sessions on Twitter, one fan asked, “Which is your favourite car in your lineup? The car which you would never sell?” To this, the actor replied, “Actually I don’t have any cool cars… Except Hyundai, of course. All social media articles about luxury cars I allegedly have are bogus.”