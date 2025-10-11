Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return as the host for the 70th Filmfare Awards, marking his comeback to hosting duties after 17 years. The grand event will take place on October 11 in Ahmedabad, with SRK joined by Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar as co-hosts.

3 AM SRK Rehearse

Videos circulating online show Shah Rukh rehearsing his iconic 90s songs, including “Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and “Tujhe Dekha Toh” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and cargo pants, he recreated the nostalgic steps with his trademark charm.

King Khan rehearsing for Filmfare award with crowd gathering outside the stadium at 3am #King pic.twitter.com/j7Xj4S0xyr — SRK Fans United (@SRKUnited_) October 10, 2025

According to fan clubs, hundreds of fans gathered outside EKA Arena at 5 a.m., just to catch a glimpse of the actor during rehearsals.

It’s 5:14am, and SRK is still rehearsing to host the Filmfare Awards 2025!! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/HCGOTSerON — Nidhi (@SrkianNidhiii) October 10, 2025

Hosts and Performers for Filmfare Awards 2025

The evening will feature an exciting lineup of stars. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Sidhant Chaturvedi will perform, while Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul join SRK as hosts.

As per reports, Kriti Sanon will give a special tribute to Zeenat Aman, celebrating the veteran actress’s timeless charm.

Nominations

In the Best Film category, Article 370, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kill, Laapataa Ladies, and Stree 2 are among the nominees.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Rajkummar Rao are competing for Best Actor, while Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon lead the Best Actress list.

Upcoming Film

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s “King”, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. The action film also features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is slated for release in 2026.