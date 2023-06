New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a building located in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, informed Delhi Fire Department on Thursday.

The fire reportedly broke out at a coaching centre in the building and four students suffered injuries in an attempt to escape.

People were seen rappelling down as they escape from the building using wires as fire broke out in the building.

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway



According to the fire department, as many as 11 fire tenders rushed to the site. The fire has now been doused.