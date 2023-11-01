Watch: Sword stunt during BRS poll campaign in Hyderabad, Oppn frowns

Hyderabad: The poll campaign by the Jubilee Hills BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath (BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath) drew criticism as it saw the use of ‘talwar’ (sword), defying election rules.

A ruckus was created by the MLA and his supporters during the poll campaign in Erragadda. Video of the incident surfaced on X, where a person is seen performing a high-voltage dance stunt by holding a sword in his hand, in front of Gopinath’s car.

While locals witnessed the stunt in a state of panic, the police inaudibly watched it unfold. However, the cop’s silence during the event was condemned by the Opposition.

Subsequently, the Jubilee Hills Congress leaders reportedly complained to the EC regarding the incident, stating that the use of weapons was against the set rules for elections in Telangana.