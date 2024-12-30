Watch: Syrian conjoined twins ‘Celine and Eleen’ arrive in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Syrian conjoined twins, Celine and Eleen Abdulmoneim Alshibli, along with their family, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The twins arrived at King Khalid International Airport onboard a flight from Lebanon via a medical air-evacuation plane on Sunday, December 29.

They were then transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics, at the Ministry of the National Guard, to study their health condition and consider the possibility of carrying out their surgical separation.

The initiative came after the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), expressed gratitude for the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program’s support, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Celine and Eleen’s parents expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their warm welcome and hospitality upon their arrival in the Kingdom.

This initiative is an extension of the great humanitarian efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to alleviate human suffering everywhere.

The Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, established in 1990, has successfully separated numerous conjoined twins from various countries under the management of Al-Rabeeah.