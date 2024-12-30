Riyadh Season 2024 draws 13 million visitors

Riyadh: Riyadh Season 2024, an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia, has set a new milestone by attracting 13 million visitors since its launch.

The record-breaking numbers were announced by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

This achievement serves as a clear testament to the significant success and remarkable public turnout enjoyed by this global event, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The fifth season, one of the largest entertainment seasons in the region and the world, will run through March 2025, featuring a diverse range of cultural fiestas and activities.

The season attracted global visitors with diverse events like concerts, art exhibitions, and theatrical performances, with recent additions like The Groves and Souq Al Awaleen enhancing visitor experience.

The free zones in Saudi Arabia combine authenticity and creativity, showcasing traditional crafts and local cuisine.

Within “Boulevard World,” the “Courchevel” area was also just opened, providing guests with a remarkable winter experience. In addition, the opening of the new “BLVD Runway” area added another dimension to the success.