Saudi Arabia offers free luggage storage for Umrah performers

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have announced free luggage storage facilities for Umrah performers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The announcement was made by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The storage facilities are available to the east of the Grand Mosque, near the Makkah Library, and to the west, near Gate 64.

Umrah performers are required to present their permits via the Nusuk app to access the facilities.

They can store bags, not loose items, weighing up to 7 kilograms for a maximum of four hours. Valuables, prohibited items, food, and medicine are not permitted. A claim ticket must be presented for retrieval.

The authority plans to expand its service to cover all areas surrounding the Grand Mosque to enhance visitor assistance.

In 2023, more than 13.5 million Muslims performed the Umrah pilgrimage, the highest number of international pilgrims to have ever performed the ritual.

Umrah is a year-round pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, unlike the Haj, which has specific dates.