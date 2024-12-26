Saudi Arabia: Makkah mountains, pleasant weather attract Umrah pilgrims

These days, the mountainous regions surrounding Makkah, Saudi Arabia, are witnessing an influx of residents, visitors, and Umrah pilgrims to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Mount Hira, located 4 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque, is experiencing a significant increase in visitors due to pleasant winter atmosphere, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Other prominent attractions include Mount Khandama, which, because to its strategic location, provides stunning views of the Grand Mosque and its surroundings.

The recent rains in Makkah has further enhanced the appeal of these outdoor destinations, providing a refreshing and invigorating environment for visitors to enjoy leisurely walks and magnificent views.

On Saturday, December 21, the winter season in Saudi Arabia officially began and will last for about 89 days. This comes when the sun shines directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, it marks the beginning of winter.