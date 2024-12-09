Watch: Syrian rebel forces seize Khalid Ibn Walid mosque in Homs

In a significant development amidst the ongoing conflict in Syria, opposition forces captured another strategic city Homs located near the capital Damascus and seized the Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque in the early mornings of Sunday.

This mosque which is dedicated to the eminent Islamic warrior who spearheaded the Muslim expansion to Syria in the 7th century has over the years been recognized for both its religious importance and as a headquarters to the uprising of political resistance during the Syrian civil war.

Some footage that has surfaced on social media shows a group of armed opposition forces entering the mosque and chanting in Arabic language “We liberated the mosque.” A special prayer was also held inside the mosque hall by the rebel forces to celebrate the seizure.

Historical context

The mosque is not just a place of worship but it has a great historical attachment to Islamic history.

The mosque which is located near the mausoleum of Khalid ibn al-Walid has undergone various renovations since it was founded in the Mamluk period in the middle of the 13th century. The current building which includes a large prayer hall with Khalid’s tomb was built using the Ottoman architectural Imperial style between 1908 and 1913.

Significant turn point

The entry of opposition forces into this iconic mosque is another turning point for the ongoing civil war and a major blow to Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Since the initial stages of unrest against Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the mosque has become the centre for the anti-government demonstrations. It was here that many of the initial protests started, and so Homs is often called the capital of the revolution.

The site has witnessed brutal violence as the Assad government alleged that the rebels were using the mosque as a depot for arms and as a result, the area was heavily shelled and damaged.