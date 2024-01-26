Watch: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on Republic Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and paid floral tributes at the Army War Memorial, Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also unfurled the national flag at the main official function, attended by Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers, and top officials.

#Telangana Chief Minister #RevanthReddy hoisted the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills and paid floral tributes at the Army War Memorial, Parade Grounds at Secunderabad on Friday. #Hyderabad #RepublicDay2024#RepublicDayCelebration #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/klxAW9ZVnm — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu initiated the 75th Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. On her arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Murmu, and the National Anthem played along with a booming 21-gun salute from the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Following tradition, President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.’ Emmanuel Macron is the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.