Watch: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on Republic Day

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also unfurled the national flag at the main official function.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2024 11:01 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on Republic Day
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unfurls national flag on Republic Day (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and paid floral tributes at the Army War Memorial, Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also unfurled the national flag at the main official function, attended by Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers, and top officials.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu initiated the 75th Republic Day celebrations by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path. On her arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received President Murmu, and the National Anthem played along with a booming 21-gun salute from the indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Following tradition, President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, were escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.’ Emmanuel Macron is the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.

